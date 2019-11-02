Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 235500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.33 price target on shares of Guyana Goldstrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a market cap of $2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

