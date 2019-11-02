Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$996.6 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $8.73 on Friday, hitting $129.46. 716,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. Haemonetics has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $138,981.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $63,284.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,906 shares of company stock worth $13,752,884. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

