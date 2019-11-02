Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf sold 250,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,386,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,455,547.80.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.22 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

