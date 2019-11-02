Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 251.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Morningstar by 24.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,905,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Morningstar news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $226,174.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.33, for a total value of $1,424,059.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,512,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,586,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,195 shares of company stock valued at $48,288,225. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

