Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,837 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.28% of Select Energy Services worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 636,474 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR opened at $7.73 on Friday. Select Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $814.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.