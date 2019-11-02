Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 287.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.30.

NYSE HUM opened at $296.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.80. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

