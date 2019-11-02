Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yandex were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,640,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 309,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Yandex by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,835 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Yandex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,528,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.