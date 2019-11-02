Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

