Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSTI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 22,700.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 40.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Shotspotter from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $40.00 price target on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

SSTI opened at $20.60 on Friday. Shotspotter Inc has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Shotspotter’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Shotspotter Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

