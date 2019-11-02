Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 50,000 Shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 53.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.98% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everspin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

