HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) & MMA Capital (OTCMKTS:MMAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get HANG LUNG PROPE/S alerts:

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A MMA Capital 108.21% 25.12% 14.44%

Dividends

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MMA Capital does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and MMA Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and MMA Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 8.26 $1.03 billion N/A N/A MMA Capital $13.14 million 14.31 $61.00 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than MMA Capital.

Summary

MMA Capital beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.