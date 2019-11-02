Harmonic Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,046.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 111.7% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,092,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,497,000 after buying an additional 584,615 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

