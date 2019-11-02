Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89, approximately 70,995 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 443,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $697.16 million, a P/E ratio of 257.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,438.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

