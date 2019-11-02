Harmonic’s (HLIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLIT. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 1,140,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,348. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $692.68 million, a P/E ratio of 257.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,438.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 154,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,092,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

