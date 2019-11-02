Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

HSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 805,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.24. Harsco has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,350 shares of company stock worth $481,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2,289.6% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the second quarter worth about $46,134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Harsco by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 447,970 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

