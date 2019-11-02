Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 367 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 347.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,669.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,672.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,451.32. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,185.10 and a twelve month high of $3,946.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $48.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,729.80.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total value of $70,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,715.53, for a total value of $282,380.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,007.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,493 shares of company stock worth $118,502,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

