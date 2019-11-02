Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $230.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $242.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.