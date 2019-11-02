Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,287,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in L Brands by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 887,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 681,856 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on L Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

