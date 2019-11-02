Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 20.2% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of FMC by 387.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,908 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 13.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of FMC by 668.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.

In related news, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $2,011,293.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,260.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

