Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 219 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,785 shares of company stock worth $3,793,382. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $118.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

