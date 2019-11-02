Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $30,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.82.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.