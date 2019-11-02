Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.21

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $9.57. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 20,700 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $59,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $62,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,440 shares of company stock worth $396,584 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

