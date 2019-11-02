HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,721. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

