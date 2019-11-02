HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

Shares of HCA opened at $133.65 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

