HCP (NYSE:HCP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

HCP (NYSE:HCP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.75.

HCP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. HCP has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get HCP alerts:

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). HCP had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 43.66%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCP will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.32%.

HCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on HCP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised HCP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HCP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of HCP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.