HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.32.

NYSE HDB opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

