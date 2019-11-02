Head to Head Analysis: New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) & Pioneer Bancorp (NYSE:PBFS)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Pioneer Bancorp does not pay a dividend. New York Community Bancorp pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 20.96% 6.43% 0.76% Pioneer Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.78 billion 3.07 $422.42 million $0.79 14.80 Pioneer Bancorp $48.52 million 7.10 N/A N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New York Community Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 2 6 3 0 2.09 Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bancorp.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Pioneer Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases, and other commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 252 community bank branches and 277 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, industrial facilities, retail facilities, multi-family properties, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial, commercial construction, and one- to four-family residential real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. Further, the company sells commercial and consumer insurance products, and employee benefit products and services; and provides wealth management services. As of July 17, 2019, it operated through 22 branches in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Greene, Schenectady, and Warren Counties. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp MHC.

