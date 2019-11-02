Head-To-Head Analysis: Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) & Dorchester Minerals (OTCMKTS:DMLP)

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Painted Pony Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Painted Pony Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Painted Pony Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Painted Pony Energy 8.34% 3.31% 1.71% Dorchester Minerals 71.35% 51.58% 49.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Painted Pony Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Painted Pony Energy $312.07 million 0.24 $5.45 million N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $73.28 million 8.43 $51.94 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Painted Pony Energy.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Painted Pony Energy does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Painted Pony Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

