Head-To-Head Survey: Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) vs. First Defiance Financial (OTCMKTS:FDEF)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and First Defiance Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial N/A N/A N/A First Defiance Financial 27.21% 12.16% 1.51%

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Logansport Financial and First Defiance Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Defiance Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Defiance Financial has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and First Defiance Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $7.86 million 3.06 $1.99 million N/A N/A First Defiance Financial $163.93 million 3.79 $46.25 million $2.23 14.14

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats Logansport Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also provides trust and wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 44 full service banking centers and 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

