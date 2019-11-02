Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,274. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after buying an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,737 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 883,572 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,669,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after purchasing an additional 576,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

