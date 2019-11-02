HempCoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $554,558.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037182 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00067020 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00088849 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,324.42 or 1.00079367 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000390 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 253,112,955 coins and its circulating supply is 252,977,804 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

