Heritage Commerce Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

HTBK stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

