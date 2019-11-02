Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,849,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $286.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $79.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

