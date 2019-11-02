Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Position Boosted by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Hess were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Hess by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,259,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 142,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $9,252,716.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,562,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,702,796.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,012,509. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

HES traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

