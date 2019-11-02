HighPoint Resources (HPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect HighPoint Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect HighPoint Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

