Hikari Power Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 295,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,193,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,848,000 after purchasing an additional 138,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,381,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769,102. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.