Hikari Power Ltd Makes New Investment in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCAU. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.