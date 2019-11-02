Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hilltop and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.30.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,214,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 880,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 259,600 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 535,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.