Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 138415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 111,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

