Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,751. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $67,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

