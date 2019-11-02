Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on HGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Lorber David A purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,953.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.