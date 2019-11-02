Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Down 13.5% in October

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.31. 1,713,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $101.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Nomura dropped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,712,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,588,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 485,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1,101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

