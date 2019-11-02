Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €157.00 ($182.56) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €137.13 ($159.45).

Get Hochtief alerts:

HOT stock traded down €0.70 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €111.10 ($129.19). The company had a trading volume of 153,619 shares. Hochtief has a one year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a one year high of €175.00 ($203.49). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €109.13.

About Hochtief

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hochtief Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochtief and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.