Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $31.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

