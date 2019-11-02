Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,195.71 ($15.62).

Several research firms have commented on HSV. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Homeserve to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Homeserve to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,212 ($15.84) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. Homeserve has a twelve month low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

