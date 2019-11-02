HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

HMST stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 207,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,233. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $732.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 270,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 143.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

