Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Bridger Capital Management LLC

Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 565,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,693,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 114,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $176.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

