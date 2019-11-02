Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. The company's BLA for teprotumumab was accepted by the FDA in September. The FDA set an action date of Mar 8, 2020. A potential approval will significantly boost the company’s performance. The company also initiated the MIRROR study on Krystexxa in the second quarter. The study is designed to support the potential for registration of the drug. Horizon expects continued strong growth for Krystexxa, going forward, and teprotumumab, beginning 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it faces intense competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and universities. Estimates are stable ahead of Q3 results.”

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

HZNP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Horizon Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 1,901,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $265,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $547,787.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,679 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,964. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.