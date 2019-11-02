Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

SVC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 714,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,102. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,635,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,188,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after buying an additional 502,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,413,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after buying an additional 429,383 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

