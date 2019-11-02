Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Update

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 817,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $793.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $565.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

